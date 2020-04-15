World Bank president warns the global coronavirus recession will hurt poorer countries the most

The coronavirus pandemic may set back economic growth efforts in developing nations, World Bank President David Malpass told CNBC on Wednesday.

Futher progress can be made on access to electricity, clean water and sanitation, Malpass said on "Squawk on the Street," "but the big worry is that we're moving backward because of the global recession."

The Covid-19 outbreak, which originated late last year in China, has had devastating impacts on the global economy as the disease spread around the world.

Supply chains have been disrupted, and tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced as governments implemented restrictions on economies to minimize transmissions.

As a result of the pandemic, the world will likely experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.

"This is a huge problem. The world recession will be deep and that especially impacts poorer countries," Malpass said.

The World Bank in early April approved a $1.9 billion funding program for developing countries to help support their response to Covid-19. It also approved billions of dollars for coronavirus aid in early March.

"Many of the very populous countries need extra support right now," Malpass said.