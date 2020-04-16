Skip Navigation
Billionaire Barry Diller says bail out everyone and 'worry about paying the bills later'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • "The damage that is being done every day is enormous," Expedia and IAC Chairman Barry Diller told CNBC on Thursday.
  • "Everybody needs to be bailed out for this one time thing, and we'll worry about paying the bills later," he said.
  • Diller also said Expedia is generating no revenue and will need to cut costs, including in advertising.
Heidi Gutman | CNBC

Billionaire businessman Barry Diller told CNBC on Thursday the United States government should bail out all companies that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, including those in the travel industry. 

"The damage that is being done every day is enormous," Diller said on "Squawk Box." "Everybody needs to be bailed out for this one time thing, and we'll worry about paying the bills later."

The comments from Diller, chairman of travel site Expedia and digital media group IAC, came after major U.S. airlines and the Treasury Department reached a deal that gives the carriers access to loans and grants to support payroll. In return, the government gets warrants that could become equity stakes. 

Diller said Expedia is generating no revenue and will need to cut costs, including in advertising. 