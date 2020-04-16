Boeing set to resume Seattle-area airplane production as early as April 20

Boeing is planning to resume commercial aircraft production at its Seattle-area factories as early as April 20 with new physical-distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The company had suspended production at those factories three weeks ago amid stay-at-home orders in Washington state. It later said it would temporarily shut down production at its South Carolina factory where it makes wide-body 787 jetliners, a move that effectively suspended Boeing's commercial aircraft assembly.

Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun, in a note to staff, cheered the progress airlines made toward getting billions in government aid to help soften the blow from the coronavirus, which has sent U.S. air travel demand down 95% from a year ago.

But airline revenues are expected to fall sharply this year, sapping demand for new jetliners as carriers race to park their jets so capacity is more in line with the paltry air travel demand.

Calhoun didn't say outright whether Boeing will apply and accept government aid for itself. The company last month sought $60 billion for the aerospace industry, but Calhoun balked at government equity stakes in return for federal relief.

"Our team continues to focus on the best ways to keep liquidity flowing through our business and to our supply chain until our customers are buying airplanes again," Calhoun told employees.

