Hurricane Harvey gave these real estate CEOs 'the blueprint' to weather coronavirus crisis

Nothing can compare to the crushing economic tsunami created by the coronavirus pandemic, but in the housing market, there are some parallels to natural disasters.

Lessons learned from those devastating events are helping the industry cope now.

In 2017, after Hurricane Harvey swamped Houston, thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed. Many were single-family rental homes owned by one of the nation's largest rental REITs, American Homes 4 Rent.

With about half of its 3,200 homes damaged, several hundred severely, and some staff members unable to get to their offices, the company had to mobilize quickly, remotely.

Thanks to its national scale and online platforms for payment and maintenance, the company was able to relocate tenants and modify rental agreements for those who could no longer make their monthly payments.

"The fact that we have gone through Harvey and other hurricanes, having to close our home office meant that the ability to work from home and provide service to residents was something we already had a blueprint for," CEO David Singelyn said.

The coronavirus pandemic is of course hitting on a much larger, national scale, but some of the same rules apply. The rental REIT, along with others like Invitation Homes, which owns thousands of single-family rental homes across the nation, is working with tenants on an individual basis, offering repayment plans and changing lease terms.

"We're not going to evict anyone," said Singelyn.

In April, his company received about 95% of it normal rental payments, but Singelyn expects the numbers to fall more sharply in coming months, as more tenants experience financial hardship.

The same is true at Invitation Homes, the largest single-family rental REIT, with 80,000 properties across 16 major housing markets. It is also taking lessons learned in the past and applying them to today.