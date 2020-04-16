Morgan Stanley's profit falls short, but trading beats estimates on market volatility

Morgan Stanley on Thursday posted first-quarter profit that missed analysts' expectations, but the firm's trading desks generated about $700 million more revenue than expected.
The bank said in a release that earnings dropped 30% to $1.7 billion, or $1.01 a share, compared with the $1.14 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Earnings: $1.01 a share
Revenue: $9.49 billion
Wealth management: $4.04 billion
Trading: Equities $2.42 billion, Fixed Income $2.2 billion
Here's what Wall Street expected:
Earnings: $1.14 a share, 18% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv
Revenue: $9.73 billion, 5.4% lower than a year earlier
Wealth management: $4.28 billion, according to FactSet
Trading: Equities $2.23 billion, fixed Income $1.71 billion
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.