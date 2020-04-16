Morgan Stanley's profit falls short, but trading beats estimates on market volatility

CEO of Morgan Stanley James Gorman speaks on May 6, 2014 in New York.

Morgan Stanley on Thursday posted first-quarter profit that missed analysts' expectations, but the firm's trading desks generated about $700 million more revenue than expected.

The bank said in a release that earnings dropped 30% to $1.7 billion, or $1.01 a share, compared with the $1.14 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.



Earnings: $1.01 a share

Revenue: $9.49 billion

Wealth management: $4.04 billion

Trading: Equities $2.42 billion, Fixed Income $2.2 billion

Here's what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $1.14 a share, 18% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $9.73 billion, 5.4% lower than a year earlier

Wealth management: $4.28 billion, according to FactSet

Trading: Equities $2.23 billion, fixed Income $1.71 billion

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.