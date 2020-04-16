Paying dividends is a 'moral imperative' to support people's retirement, CEO says

Companies have a "moral imperative" to pay dividends to shareholders during the coronavirus pandemic in order to support retirement income, according to Standard Life Aberdeen CEO Keith Skeoch.

With earnings season getting underway, a slew of corporates across Europe have announced that they will scrap forthcoming dividend payments, as the economic impact of the virus and worldwide shutdowns takes its toll.

A host of major banks, including Barclays, HSBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered have scrapped dividends in 2020 following pressure from the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

Speaking to CNBC Thursday, Skeoch defended SLA's decision to pay out to shareholders, suggesting that it was essential in supporting people's retirement.

"If there is a moral issue, it is that there is a substantial part of our society that is dependent on retirement income, and dividends, particularly at the time when interest rates are incredibly low, are an important part of that support for retirement income," Skeoch told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe."