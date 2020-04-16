US intel community examining whether coronavirus emerged accidentally from a Chinese lab

Laboratory technicians work on testing samples from people to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a laboratory in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 12, 2020.

The U.S. intelligence community is examining whether the virus that caused a global pandemic emerged accidentally from a Chinese research lab studying diseases in bats, current and former U.S. intelligence officials tell NBC News.

Spy agencies have ruled out that the novel coronavirus was manmade, the officials say. But scientists at a military and a civilian lab in Wuhan, where the virus originated, are known to have conducted ongoing research on coronaviruses, officials say. They say intelligence agencies have gathered and are weighing evidence that an employee of one of the labs could have become accidentally infected and left the facility with the virus.

"It's a possibility, though not the most likely possibility," one official told NBC News.

Asked about the intelligence on TODAY, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, "This is something we've been watching closely now for some time," adding that the results of the investigation are thus far "inconclusive."

Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told reporters this week that U.S. intelligence agencies are taking "a hard look" at whether the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.

"We don't know for certain," Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump declined to answer a question about the intelligence during a televised briefing on Wednesday.

China disputes that the virus could have originated in a Wuhan lab. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday the head of the World Health Organization has "repeatedly said there's no evidence" the virus was made in a lab and that "well-known medical experts" believe there is "no scientific basis" for claims of "so-called laboratory leaks."