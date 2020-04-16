The US economy will likely erase all the job gains since the financial crisis this week

Temporary closed signage is seen at a store in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York, March 15, 2020.

The coronavirus and the forced closure of business throughout the U.S. have nearly wiped out the totality of job gains since the financial crisis.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that the number of Americans applying for state unemployment benefits totaled 5.245 million during the week ended April 11.

Combined with the government's prior three jobless claims reports, the number of Americans who've filed for unemployment over the previous four weeks is 22.025 million. That number is just below the 22.442 million jobs added to nonfarm payrolls since November 2009, when the U.S. economy first began to add jobs back to the economy after the recession.

Only 417,000 more U.S. workers need to file for unemployment benefits to erase all nonfarm gains since 2009, a figure likely to be easily surpassed this week.

The rapid nature of the job losses will be unprecedented, wiping out more than a decade's worth of job gains in five weeks. We'll find out for sure next Thursday when the national claims for this week are reported.

"While today's jobless numbers are down on last week, they still mean that all the job gains since the financial crisis have been erased," wrote Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "What's more, with many workers, including those in the gig economy, not included in these numbers, labor market pains may be even worse than these numbers suggest."