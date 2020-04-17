China's Wuhan raises coronavirus death toll by 50% after city revises figures

This photo taken on February 17, 2020 shows medical staff members working at an exhibition center converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, has revised upwards the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the city after "a city-wide investigation," state media reported.

The Wuhan government said total confirmed infections in the city have been revised to 50,333 as of Thursday, an increase of 325 cases, while the cumulative number of deaths is now 3,869 — 1,290 more than its previous count, according to CNBC's translation of a Chinese language report by Xinhua News Agency.

Xinhua posted a notice from the Wuhan government, which listed four explanations for the discrepancy in the city's data.