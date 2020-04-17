Travel industry's struggles amid coronavirus pandemic is a blow for South Asian families with hotel roots

With rooms sitting empty, smaller hotel operators are weighing options to defer debt payments and in some cases, close properties.

While the pain caused by disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic is being felt across the travel industry, it is particularly acute for the Indian diaspora in the U.S. Nearly 50% of U.S. hotels are owned by South Asians, according to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association. Now many in the community have been scrambling to apply for the government's Paycheck Protection Program loans, with some finding success.

Hotel owner Azim Saju and his team at HDG Hotels applied for 19 separate loans after seeing occupancy levels plunge. All were approved.

Saju received $80,000 in his bank account Tuesday and expects to get the funds for five loans today. He expects to get the full $2.4 million over the course of the next week.

"Our first move is going to be to bring back our people, increase their hours, back to where they were a couple months ago," said Saju to CNBC's "The Exchange" on Tuesday.

Saju, who has nearly 500 employees, warns that the PPP funds will only last two to three months. By then, he's hoping a gradual reopening of the economy will result in fewer vacant rooms. So far, occupancy across 18 of his hotels stands at 25%.

Saju, along with his brother Navroz, own and operate 18 hotels in Florida, including a Marriott TownePlace Suites in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a Hilton Holiday Inn in Crystal River, Florida. Their nineteenth hotel is under construction.

Azim and his brother Navroz are second-generation hoteliers. Their parents, Nurejehan and Fidali Navroz, emigrated from India in 1972 and started to venture into the U.S. lodging industry by building one hotel, and so on. Azim and Navroz then helped their parents grow HDG Hotels' portfolio.