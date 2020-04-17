Fed's Bullard proposes way to 'end the crisis': Pay all costs for companies developing tests

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard proposed what he sees as the best economic solution to the coronavirus crisis: Pay full costs for any firm that comes up with a test for the virus that can assure the public that it's safe to resume activity.

Doing so, he said Friday, would create a "gold rush" of testing that would help offset the steep damage already done by the economic shutdown.

"That would end the crisis," he said during a webinar presented by the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee.

Bullard said addressing the economic slump brought on by the coronavirus is critical since St. Louis Fed economists see the unemployment rate ranging from 10% on the low end all the way up to 42%, with a potential 50 million U.S. households impacted by social distancing measures. The jobless rate for March was 4.4%, but more than 22 million Americans have since filed for unemployment benefits.

Though President Donald Trump on Thursday rolled out a three-phase program for restarting the economy, it is unclear when it will begin or how long it will take.

An ambitious testing regime would give people the confidence they need to resume daily activities, including work, while also containing economic incentives, Bullard said.