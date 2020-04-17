Procter & Gamble US sales surged 10% as consumers stocked up ahead of coronavirus outbreak

Procter & Gamble reported that its fiscal third-quarter U.S. sales surged 10% as consumers stocked up on staples like toilet paper ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the Vicks owner cut its revenue forecast for fiscal 2020, citing headwinds from foreign currency.

Shares of the company rose 1% in premarket trading.

Here's how Procter & Gamble did for the quarter ended March 31:

Earnings per share: $1.17, adjusted

Revenue: $17.21 billion

P&G reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share, up from $2.75 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the Charmin owner earned $1.17 per share.

Net sales rose 5% to $17.21 billion. Organic revenue, which strips out the impact of foreign currency, divestitures and acquisitions, rose 6% during the quarter.

Organic sales for P&G's fabric and home care segment, which includes brands like Tide and Ariel, rose 10% in the quarter. Its baby, feminine and family care business saw organic sales rise 7%, even though demand for its baby products weakened in China, its second-largest market.

Wall Street anticipated earnings per share of $1.13 on revenue of $17.46 billion, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv. However, it's difficult to compare reported earnings to analyst estimates for P&G's quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit global economies and makes earnings impact difficult to assess.

P&G maintained its outlook for organic sales growth for the fiscal year, but revenue will be lower than expected due to the impact of foreign exchange. It now predicts fiscal 2020 sales will rise 3% to 4%, down from a prior range of 4% to 5% growth.

Read the full earnings report here.