Will your stimulus check get seized? It could come down to where you live

If you're behind on your debts, your coronavirus stimulus check could be taken from you.

Some states are fighting back to prevent that from happening.

This week, Ohio Attorney General David Yost warned creditors that those one-time government checks are protected by state law from garnishment.

Yost's announcement was prompted by the CARES Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus legislation passed by Congress, because it does not prevent private debt collectors from seizing the money for unpaid debts. The CARES Act does protect federal and state debts from garnishment.

"The stimulus checks were intended to be used during an emergency – to put food on the table, keep the lights on and a roof over our heads," Yost said in a statement. "It wasn't meant to pay off an old bill."

Many state attorneys general agree. That prompted 25 of them, including Yost, to send a letter to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday urging him to reverse the policy.

"During this public health and economic crisis, the States do not believe that the billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to help keep hard-working Americans afloat should be subject to garnishment," the officials wrote.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also warned creditors that stimulus payments are "off limits" in that state. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson warned creditors to "proceed with caution."

Multiple senators, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, have also called for changing the rule.

Some states have not responded to the law, said Lauren Saunders, associate director at the National Consumer Law Center.