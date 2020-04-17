Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 75,317 people in the state as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

New Jersey ranks as the second hardest-hit state by the coronavirus, following New York. On Thursday, Murphy announced that New Jersey has opened an investigation into nursing home deaths across the state after officials discovered 17 bodies piled into a makeshift morgue and more than 100 residents infected with Covid-19 at a long-term care facility.

Murphy said he's asked state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to review all long-term care facilities across the state that have seen a disproportionate number of deaths since the epidemic began earlier this year.

There are 379 long-term care and assisted living facilities now reporting at least one Covid-19 case in their facilities, bringing the total reported cases to over 8,209 in long-term care facilities, state officials said.

