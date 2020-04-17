Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Thursday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 123,146 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the extension of the state's shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. The announcement comes as officials around the country grapple with how to reopen parts of the economy without leading to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

"I need a coordinated action plan with the other states. So, one month, we'll continue the close-down policies. What happens after then? I don't know. We will see what the data shows," Cuomo said at a news briefing in Albany. "I don't want to project beyond that period."

The state is grappling with the worst outbreak in the U.S. with more than 223,691 of the nation's 671,425 cases. More than 33,286 people have died from Covid-19 in the U.S. with almost half of those fatalities concentrated in New York state.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.