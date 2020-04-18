Coronavirus live updates: China reports no new deaths, global cases total more than 2.2 million

Security guards wear masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, as they patrol outside a shopping mall in Beijing on April 17, 2020. Greg Baker | AFP | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2,240,700

Global deaths: At least 153,871

Most cases reported: United States (700,282), Spain (190,839), Italy (172,434), France (149,130), and Germany (141,397). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:38 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

9:28 am: China reports 27 new cases, no additional deaths

China's National Health Commission reported 27 new confirmed cases and no additional deaths as of April 17. Of the new cases, the NHC said 17 were "imported" cases attributed to travelers from overseas. That brings the country's total confirmed cases to 82,719, while the death toll stands at 4,632, according to government figures. Separately, the NHC said there were 54 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not display any symptoms. That brings China's total number of asymptomatic cases currently under medical observation to 1,017, according to the NHC. — Christine Wang All times below are in Eastern time.

8:30 pm: Nearly 90% of the US Navy hospital ship in New York is empty

The USNS Comfort hospital ship holds fewer than 80 patients in New York City, leaving nearly 90% of its available space unused after its emergency dispatch to the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus crisis. Shortly after arriving from its home port in Norfolk, Virginia, the military's floating lifesaver was adjusted to receive coronavirus patients, halving its 1,000-bed capacity. As of Friday, 71 of the USNS Comfort's 500 beds were occupied.

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters the New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. Andrew Kelly | Reuters

During a White House briefing Friday, President Donald Trump said the lack of patients on the ship showed that New York City was healing. "They didn't need it, that's a good thing. That's such a good thing. I think that shows that New York's making progress," Trump said. On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that his state is still struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak citing nearly 2,000 hospitalizations daily. — Amanda Macias

6:47 pm: WHO says China revised coronavirus infection data to 'leave no case undocumented'

The World Health Organization said that China revised its Covid-19 infection counts "to leave no case undocumented" and that other countries will also likely need to amend their own data as systems around the world are overwhelmed. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, added 325 confirmed cases and 1,290 deaths to the city's Covid-19 count after "a city-wide investigation," state media reported Friday. "This was done in an attempt to leave no case undocumented," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's lead scientist on Covid-19, said at a news briefing from the agency's Geneva headquarters. "They looked at the funeral service systems. They looked at hospital systems. They looked at laboratories to see if there were any duplications or if there were any cases missing." —Will Feuer, Noah Higgins-Dunn

6:05 pm: Demand for rural homes shows 'profound, psychological change' due to coronavirus, Redfin CEO says

The CEO of real estate brokerage Redfin said that demand for homes has shifted to rural areas as people react to the coronavirus pandemic and look to move out of dense urban areas. "We have seen that people are more interested in that house at the foot of the mountains by the lake," Glenn Kelman said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "Rural demand is much stronger right now than urban demand, and that's a flip from where it's been for the longest time, where everybody wanted to live in the city. We'll see how it comes back, but there seems to be a profound, psychological change among consumers who are looking for houses."—Jesse Pound

5:15 pm: NBA reaches agreement on reducing player compensation