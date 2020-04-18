Scenes of protests across the country demanding states reopen the economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence. Liberate Minnesota and other groups opposed to Gov. Tim Walz's stay home orders protested outside the governor's residence in St. Paul.

This past week saw a number of protests spring up around the country demanding the reopening of the U.S. economy as cases of coronavirus now surpass 700,000.

As cases continue to rise, several states have extended stay-at-home measures and social distancing orders into May. This comes after another 5.245 million people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total jobless claims to more than 22 million.

Protesters in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho and California – made up in large part of small-government groups, Trump supporters and gun rights advocates – gathered in cities and outside their state legislatures to demand the reopening of the economy.

President Trump seemingly tweeted his support for the protesters to "LIBERATE" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, whose Democratic governors are still grappling with a rise of coronavirus cases.

Several beaches in Florida have now reopened sparking fear that an increase in cases will be inevitable in a state with a large senior population.

The following are scenes from several protests around the country as governors now struggle with striking a balance between protecting the public health and flattening the curve while making plans to reopen the economy.