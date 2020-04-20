Asia Pacific stocks set to slip; China's loan prime rates ahead

Asia Pacific stocks were set to slip at the Monday open as investors awaited the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,615 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,590. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,897.26.

Shares in Australia were also set to see declines. The SPI futures contract was at 5,464, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,487.50.

Investors await the release of China's loan prime rate, set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, with a cut expected by traders and analysts surveyed by Reuters.