US oil prices crash to their lowest level in over 20 years as storage runs out

Oil field workers with Wisco work on a pump jack in North Dakota, the United States, on November 6, 2013.

U.S. oil prices tumbled to their lowest level in more than 20 years on Monday, with crude storage facilities filling rapidly as the coronavirus pandemic continues to crush demand.

The May contract of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell to $14.32 a barrel on Monday, down more than 21%. That's its lowest level since March 1999.

The May contract of WTI is set to expire on Tuesday, with the June contract of WTI last seen trading at $23.52 a barrel, more than 6% lower. Futures contracts typically converge with spot prices as they near expiry.

Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude stood at $27.42 on Monday, around 2.3% lower for the session.

It comes amid heightened concern that the volume of oil held in U.S. storage is rising sharply, with the coronavirus crisis compounding the problem by dramatically reducing consumption.

"The current forward crude oil curves for Brent and WTI are now in very deep contango, but the contango is also very front-loaded," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, told CNBC via email.

A contango market implies oil traders believe crude prices will rally in the future, encouraging them to store oil now and to sell at a later date.

"The curves are saying we have a big problem with the storage of oil right now," Schieldrop said, noting the general market view seemed to be that the global economic trough and the oil demand trough would be April 2020.

In the second half the year, he continued, the problem of storage capacity should "vanish rapidly" because oil demand is expected to rebound strongly, while inventories will draw down sharply. "This is why the Brent crude average oil price for 2021 is holding up so well at $40 a barrel," Schieldrop added.