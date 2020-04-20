Facebook just released its coronavirus symptom tracking map

Facebook on Monday released its first map that tracks coronavirus symptoms county-by-county, which it plans to update daily throughout the outbreak.

Facebook partnered with researchers from Carnegie Mellon University to create an opt-in survey designed to help identify Covid-19 hotspots earlier. The map breaks down the percentage of people per county who have self-reported coronavirus symptoms, such as loss of smell, cough and fever.

It shows, for example, that 1.45% of people in New York County have reported coronavirus symptoms. But, as you can see in the map below, there's also a huge portion of the map without enough participants to show any data.

Still, more than one million people responded to the survey within the first two weeks, according to Facebook. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will roll out the survey globally this week, which will help it provide a more complete picture.