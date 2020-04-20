Facebook is launching a dedicated gaming app to take on Twitch and YouTube

Facebook Gaming is the social network's answer to streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Facebook is making a big push into gaming at a time when the space is seeing a huge boom in demand thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns.

On Monday, the social media giant will launch a dedicated mobile app called Facebook Gaming worldwide, where people will be able to create and watch live gameplay. The move sees Facebook taking on the likes of Amazon's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft's Mixer.

The news was originally reported by The New York Times and later confirmed to CNBC.

The app has already been available for testing in Southeast Asia and Latin America for the past 18 months. It offers a similar experience to the Gaming tab on Facebook's website, which lets users broadcast themselves or watch a streamer playing games instead.