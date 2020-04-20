Here are some stock picks for a post-coronavirus world, according to Stifel

An employee wears an orange Home Depot Inc. apron at a store in New York.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Uncertainty reigns about the depth or duration of the pandemic, but Stifel is predicting what the world will look like after COVID-19.

The Wall Street firm said the coronavirus pandemic will permanently change human behavior, societal function, and the structure of industry. Alongside those changes, certain stocks will thrive.

"The measures being taken to mitigate the crisis could become catalysts for more permanent change," Stifel wrote in a note to clients.

As the coronavirus has caused unprecedented societal and financial disruption, Stifel is identifying companies that are either uniquely positioned to benefit from evolving trends or precariously vulnerable to new risks.