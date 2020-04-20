Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Amazon, Boeing, Disney, Rite Aid & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Boeing — Boeing shares fell more than 3% after the China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. canceled the purchase of 29 Boeing 737 Max jets. Boeing has lost more than half of its value this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines — Shares of United Airlines fell nearly 4% after reporting a $2.1 billion loss for first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic drove travel demand lower. The preliminary results showed revenue fell 17% in the first quarter from a year ago to $8 billion.

Disney — The entertainment company fell 2.7% in after the stock was downgraded to neutral by UBS and Credit Suisse. Both firms cited the hit to the company's theme park revenue due to the pandemic as a reason for the downgrade. The pandemic has also forced Disney to delay movie releases and scramble for content on ESPN with live sports canceled.

Peloton Interactive — An analyst at BMO downgraded Peloton to underperform from market perform, sending the stock down more than 2%. "We remain concerned PTON's lower-priced Digital offering is essentially 'too good' vs. its more-expensive-for-the-same-content Connected Fitness subscription," the analyst wrote in a note.

Halliburton, Noble, Devon Energy – Shares of many oil producers and services companies erased early losses and turned positive as investors shrugged off a 40% plunge in May oil futures contracts. Halliburton climbed about 3% around midday after dropping as much as 7% earlier. Shares of Noble and Devon Energy both gained about 0.5% after both falling more than 8% at their session lows. Halliburton also reported earnings that were better than expected.

Rite Aid — Rite Aid shares jumped nearly 9% on Monday after the company announced that it was expanding its on-site testing locations for Covid-19. The stock is still down roughly 14% from where it closed Wednesday before reporting the results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Amazon, Netflix, Roku — Shares of companies that benefit from people staying home rose broadly as investors weigh the prospects of a speedy economic recovery along with the latest news on the coronavirus. Amazon shares climbed 2% while Netflix gained 4.3%. Roku advanced 5.6%.

Trip.com Group — An analyst at Goldman Sachs downgraded Trip.com to neutral from buy, sending the stock down more than 1%. "Travel restrictions of various countries could pose uncertainty to the pace of recovery," the analyst said.

Shake Shack — Shares of the burger chain rose more than 4% after its CEO said Shake Shack is returning the $10 million small business loan it received from the government. The restaurant chain was able to raise about $150 million in an equity offering last week.

Macy's — Bloomberg News reported the retailer is looking into rescue financing to increase its liquidity as the coronavirus outbreak forces stores to stay closed. Macy's shares slid 5%.

Norwegian Cruise Line — The Wall Street Journal reported the cruise line company hired Goldman Sachs to explore financial alternatives as the pandemic batters the industry. Norwegian Cruise Line dipped 3.1%.

— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Yun Li and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.