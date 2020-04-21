Schumer says he believes Senate will pass small business bill Tuesday, with 'agreement on just about every issue'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he believes the Senate will pass an additional relief bill for small businesses later in the day.

"I think we will be able to pass this today," Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, told CNN. Last night, he added, that he was speaking "well past midnight" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and that they "came to an agreement on just about every issue."

The government has been under pressure to replenish a fund allocated to small businesses as part of a Paycheck Protection Program program created by the $2.2 trillion relief bill passed last month. Those funds, which totaled $349 billion, ran out last week.

"Staff were up all night, writing. There's still a few more Is to dot and Ts to cross, but we have a deal. And I believe we'll pass it today," Schumer said.

As of Sunday night, Democrats and Republicans were negotiating a deal that would allocate $310 billion more into the Paycheck Protection Program, setting aside $60 billion of that sum for rural and minority groups. Another $60 billion would go to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a separate program offering loans for small businesses administered by the Small Business Association.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal could include $75 billion in funding for hospitals and $25 billion in funding for testing.

Democrats have also been pushing for more aid to states and local governments to weather the crisis, as funds have quickly dried up.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.