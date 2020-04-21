Here's what every major Wall Street analyst is predicting for Netflix earnings after the bell

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speaks during Netflix Slate Event 2018 at JW Marriot on October 9, 2018 in Bogota, Colombia.

Netflix is one of the few stocks performing well this year, rising 35% in 2020. Wall Street analysts expect that momentum to continue when the company reports its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

The streaming giant has become the ultimate stay-at-home stock as the coronavirus pandemic causes turmoil in all parts of the market. In fact, the crisis may have advanced the shift towards more on-demand streaming, which benefits a company like Netflix, analysts say.

However, investors will still be watching for key metrics, including revenue, pricing, competition, and subscriber growth.

Here's what else analysts are watching for with Netflix earnings: