The man who predicted negative oil prices — Citi's Ed Morse — sees rebound to $50 by year-end

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
Oil field worker, Miguel Holguin, operates a swabbing rig in a field in Seminole, TX, September 19, 2019.
Adria Malcolm | Reuters

Edward Morse, Citigroup global commodities head, predicted in March that oil prices could turn negative, and now that they have, he says oil could rebound by the end of the year to $50 a barrel. 