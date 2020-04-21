Oil traders have never seen 'insane' market like this before, fear more declines to negative prices

The oil market is facing uncharted territory as the drop-off in demand, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, combined with rapidly filling storage, sent prices plunging into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday. And with only guesswork as to when stay-at-home ordinances might be lifted and when crude demand might pick up, traders warn that oil could continue to trade at extremely depressed levels.

"If we have not recovered from COVID in July so that enough driving has come back and storage is full, then the price of crude oil is going to be zero," RBN Energy's Rusty Braziel told CNBC. He called Monday's trading activity "insane," and said that in his more than 40 years of trading he had "never seen anything like this."

On Monday West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell more than 100% to settle at negative $37.63 per barrel, meaning people would effectively pay to have the oil taken off their hands. The contract expires on Tuesday, fueling the wild swing to the downside as traders scrambled to get out of their positions.

Longer-term contracts settled above $20 per barrel on Monday, but losses began accelerating in overnight trading, suggesting that traders are increasingly concerned that storage concerns will spillover into the coming months.

The contract for June delivery — the most actively traded WTI contract — fell 18.7% to trade at $16.61 per barrel on Tuesday. The July contract was about 10% lower at $23.66 per barrel.

Bernadette Johnson, Enverus' vice president of strategic analytics, noted that the June contract will likely face pressure until demand comes back, and believes it will "start coming down over the next month."

In the meantime, she said a lack of storage will force oil companies to halt production.

"What we're into now is shut-in economics," she told CNBC in an email. "Product demand is off and when product demand is off, you don't buy crude. If you don't buy crude, you can't produce the crude if there's not a place to store it, and so that's the problem." In the near-term, she sees WTI hovering around the $10-$12 level.