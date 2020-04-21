The oil industry shakeout is just beginning with more production cuts and bankruptcies ahead

Wild trading in an oil futures contract this week was like an alarm going off for a fire that firefighters already knew was burning.

In this case, the oil industry has been aware that places to store oil are getting scarce because of oversupply, but the crazy trading that sent the May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate crude into a 300% decline Monday (made possible by negative prices), highlighted just how real the problem is.

Simply, holders of the futures contract were unwilling or unable to accept delivery of the physical commodity, and they were forced to pay to get rid of it. In this case, the contract for an oil purchase went negative for the first time ever, and somebody in the market got badly burned.

Steward Glickman, CFRA energy equity analyst, said the May contract, which expires Tuesday, was one thing, but it's the action in the June contract that has now made him expect the oil sector will move faster to shutdown production. The result will be fewer companies left standing after a period of consolidation and bankruptcies.

"The June contract is a different animal. It fell 15% Monday and it fell [again] today. That does speak to concerns over storage. The solution to this is if you are a producer who can't find storage above ground, the next best choice is to find storage below the ground...Just shut it down," he said. The June contract fell sharply Tuesday, to settle down more than 43% at $11.57 per barrel. The contract sold off as investors worried about oversupply and as the USO United States Oil Fund ETF moved some of its funds into the August contract.

The U.S. was producing about 13 million barrels a day before the transportation industry came to a standstill, with a virtual collapse of the airline industry and then a decline in gasoline demand as Americans began to stay home in the second half of March. American drivers are typically responsible for about 10% of global oil demand, and their use of gasoline has been cut in half.

Refiners have already cut back fuel production by 25% or more and they could pull back even more, to where they are producing at just about 60% of capacity. Producers now are under pressure to reduce their output, and the industry is already announcing cuts to cap ex and well closures but will do more.

"We continue to believe energy is in the midst of a generational transition as supply [and] demand adjust to the double black swan on supply and demand," wrote Bank of America analysts. They noted that most large cap U.S. oil companies have made adjustments to get through the downturn and they recommend ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, all dividend payers.