Trump signals he wants South Korea to pay more for US military presence there

President Donald Trump speaks during a daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House April 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump signaled that he wants South Korea to pay more than what it's already paying for U.S. military presence there.

Seoul and Washington are currently negotiating a new agreement specifying how both countries share the costs of some 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea — as a deterrent to North Korea's provocations in the region.

Those cost-sharing agreements, also referred to as the Korea Special Measures Agreement, have existed since 1991 and the latest one expired at the end of 2019.

"We are negotiating, for President Moon (Jae-in), and for South Korea, to help us monetarily," Trump said in response to a reporter's question during Monday's press briefing by the coronavirus task force.

The Trump administration sees the U.S.-South Korea alliance, born out of the Korean War in the 1950s, as a cornerstone for maintaining stability and peace in the Korean peninsula as well as in the broader Indo-Pacific region. However, Washington has said Seoul needs to contribute more to the cost-sharing defense pact. In fact, the United States has told other allies around the world to step up their contributions to existing partnerships as well.