These two tech stocks could be the biggest winners despite an 'ugly' earnings season

A moment of truth is coming for the world's biggest technology companies.

They are starting to report first quarter results as the coronavirus shutdowns slam into the markets.

But tech analyst Gene Munster expects a couple of widely held names to weather the storm and emerge as big winners: Apple and Tesla.

"Investors will have this flight to quality," the Loup Ventures founder and managing partner told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

According to Munster, Apple's longer-term investors will benefit from advancements in 5G, content, software services, wellness and augmented reality. However, he warns they'll first have to cope with next Thursday's challenged quarterly results.

"The company has more exposure than any tech company in China," he added.

In Tesla's case, Munster sees the electric auto maker, which reports next Wednesday, maintaining its attractiveness among consumers.

"What investors will largely leave the Tesla earnings call with is this understanding about the significance of the market share gained," he said. "To put it in perspective, in the March quarter, Tesla grew their deliveries by 40%, and the overall auto industry was down by 30%, at least in the U.S.."

So far this year, Apple stock performance is tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq, down about 8%. However, Tesla is outperforming the index. It's soaring 67% in 2020.