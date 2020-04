Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arrives for the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on 21 May, 2019 in London, England.

Britain's health minister said Tuesday that the country will trial a potential vaccine for the coronavirus on people later this week.

A vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford University will be tested on people on Thursday, Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing.

"In normal times, reaching this stage would take years, and I'm very proud of the work taken so far," Hancock said.