Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

With buybacks and dividends under fire, Goldman proposes a new way for companies to return capital

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Economic and political forces are threatening the typical programs of dividends and buybacks used by companies, so Goldman Sachs suggested in a new note that maybe now is the time to try a new approach.

The economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led to major companies cutting and suspending their dividends, with Goldman projecting a 25% decline for S&P 500 dividends this year, and the CARES Act restricts some companies from dividends and buybacks. 