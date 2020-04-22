Asia stocks decline following continued rout in oil

Stocks in Asia Pacific declined in Wednesday morning on the back of sharp losses in the oil markets overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.63% in early trade while the Topix index slipped 1.31%.

South Korea's Kospi also dropped 1.3% while the Kosdaq index shed 1.1%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.1%

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.34% lower.

In the oil markets, the June contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) attempted to rebound from its Tuesday losses as it jumped 18.93% to $13.76 per barrel. U.S. crude prices have seen sharp losses in recent days, with the June contract for WTI falling more than 40% on Tuesday.

That came on the back of the May contract for WTI — which expired Tuesday — sliding into negative price earlier this week, meaning traders would pay for others to take the oil off their hands. The May contract clawed back into the black on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international Brent crude futures added 3.05% to $19.92 per barrel, having plunged from levels above $24 per barrel on Tuesday.

"The oil reality check has triggered a reassessment across risk assets," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.