Benchmark's Bill Gurley, who led the firm's Uber investment, will stop doing new deals this year

Bill Gurley, the venture capitalist who led Benchmark's investments in Uber, Stitch Fix and Zillow, will stop doing new deals this year and won't be part of the firm's next fund, CNBC has confirmed.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Gurley won't be a partner in the fund that Benchmark is currently raising. The firm has reached out to partners in recent weeks about pulling in $425 million for its tenth fund, the Journal said.

Gurley has been an outspoken voice in Silicon Valley, criticizing start-ups for staying private too long and raising excessive amounts of capital without focusing enough on profitability. His views have been particularly controversial because Gurley was an early investor in Uber and on the board when the ride-hailing company became the poster child for those very practices. Benchmark was also a lead investor in WeWork and had a board seat, though it wasn't held by Gurley.

Last year, Gurley began pushing publicly for companies to go public via direct listing instead of through traditional IPOs, so they can avoid selling a large chunk of the company at a discount to bankers and new investors.