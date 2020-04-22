Billionaire Mike Bloomberg will help New York develop coronavirus test and trace program, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks during a press Conference at the State Capitol.

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire philanthropist and former mayor of New York City, will help the state develop and implement an aggressive program to test for Covid-19 and trace people who have had contact with infected individuals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

"Michael Bloomberg will design the program, design the training, he's going to make a financial contribution," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from a private sector business perspective in this."

As the state continues to ramp up its capacity to test for Covid-19, Cuomo said tracing and isolating people who have come into contact with infected individuals will be key to containing the outbreak.

"This is a monumental undertaking, we're all going to do it," Cuomo said.

Covid-19 has infected more than 258,500 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

