Billionaire Mike Bloomberg will help New York develop coronavirus test and trace program, Gov. Cuomo says

William Feuer@WillFOIA
Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak.
  • Covid-19 has infected more than 258,500 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks during a press Conference at the State Capitol.
Michael Brochstein | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire philanthropist and former mayor of New York City, will help the state develop and implement an aggressive program to test for Covid-19 and trace people who have had contact with infected individuals, Gov. Andrew  Cuomo announced Wednesday.

"Michael Bloomberg will design the program, design the training, he's going to make a financial contribution," Cuomo said at a press conference in Albany. "He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from a private sector business perspective in this."

As the state continues to ramp up its capacity to test for Covid-19, Cuomo said tracing and isolating people who have come into contact with infected individuals will be key to containing the outbreak. 

"This is a monumental undertaking, we're all going to do it," Cuomo said.

Covid-19 has infected more than 258,500 people across the state as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.