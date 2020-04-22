Top Indian cinema chain warns it may run into issues if virus outbreak isn't under control in three months

The extended lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic has cut off revenue streams for the country's largest cinema chains.

If the outbreak is not under control within the next three months, then one of the largest cinema operators in India, PVR, is likely to run into problems without government assistance, according to its chairman and managing director.

"Our fixed costs are controllable and noncontrollable," PVR's Ajay Bijli told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday. PVR says it operates around 821 screens in 70 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

Controllable costs include electricity and water bills, which go down when venues are not being used, he explained. Noncontrollable costs include things like rent, where many of PVR's agreements have "force majeure" clauses that exempt the company from contractual obligations.

"It's more about liquidity management than profitability. It's difficult. The revenues are zero," Bijli said, pointing out that no one could have prepared for the pandemic. "I think the idea is only to be able to see through it, that it doesn't go beyond 2-3 months because after that liquidity can become a problem as well."

Liquidity is a company's ability to meet its current debt obligation using existing assets.