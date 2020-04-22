Martin Shkreli seeks compassionate release from prison to work on coronavirus treatment

Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli on Wednesday asked to be released from prison for the remainder of his seven-year criminal sentence for fraud so that he can work on a coronavirus treatment.

Shkreli, who has about 41 months remaining on that term, also is seeking to be released into home confinement to avoid contracting, and potentially dying, from Covid-19, according to a new filing in Brooklyn federal court.

Shkreli's lawyers asked in that filing that the fallen pharmaceuticals executive be granted "compassionate release" on an emergency basis and that he aims to serve the rest of his punishment at home.

Lawyers requested that he be freed from a Pennsylvania federal prison and directed "to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in home confinement with electronic monitoring and with permission to work on his research from home, or, with permission of probation, to report to a specific local workplace to perform research on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment."