New York City will host 4th of July fireworks 'one way or another,' Mayor de Blasio says

New York City's annual Fourth of July celebration will go on "one way or another," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

"There's no day like the 4th of July, it's special. Even if we have to do something different, we have to mark it in a very meaningful way, especially at this moment where everyone's fighting shoulder to shoulder to get through this disease," de Blasio said at a press conference.

De Blasio said he spoke to Macy's CEO Jeffrey Gennette this week and agreed to host the celebration, although it may look different than in years past. He said that there will definitely be fireworks, although they city is still deliberating how and where they will be done.

"Since 1976, Macy's Fireworks have lit the skies over many of New York City's waterways and neighborhoods. Together with our partners in the City of New York, we are reimagining how to safely share the nation's largest 4th of July fireworks show with America again this year," a Macy's spokesperson said.

"This year's show will be a celebration of the strength and resilience of New York City and will honor frontline workers across America," he said.

