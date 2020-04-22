Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: CSX, Las Vegas Sands, Netgear and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

CSX — The transportation company's stock rose 2% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings. CSK reported earnings of $1.00 per share, while analysts expected 94 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company said it had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, which was in line with the estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the resort developer jumped 8% in extended trading after the company released financial results from the first quarter. Las Vegas Sands will continue to develop previously announced capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, according to a statement from CEO Sheldon Adelson. The company also reported $2.6 billion in cash on its balance sheet. However, Las Vegas Sands missed estimates on first-quarter revenue, reporting $1.78 billion, while analysts expected $2.10 billion.

Seagate Technology — The technology company's stock dropped 5% in extended trading after Seagate reported third-quarter earnings. The company beat expectations for both earnings and revenue. Seagate reported earnings of $1.38 per share excluding some items on revenue of $2.72 billion, while analysts anticipated earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Discover — Shares of the financial services company dropped 5% in extended trading after Discover posted its financial results for the first quarter. The company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $2.89 billion. FactSet analysts expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

O'Reilly Automotive — The auto part retailer's stock popped 5% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results. O'Reilly reported earnings of $3.97 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $3.98 on revenue of $2.45 billion. The company also mentioned taking a financial hit from the coronavirus. "We began to see the significant, negative impact of Covid-19 in the middle of March, as our customers became subject to stay-at-home orders issued across all of our market areas," said Greg Johnson, O'Reilly's CEO and co-president, in a statement. "As a result of these factors, our Q1 comparable store sales decline of 1.9% did not achieve our comparable store sales guidance of growth of 2% to 4%."

Alcoa — Shares of the aluminum producer jumped 4% in extended trading after the company posted first-quarter earnings. Alcoa said it had a loss of 23 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $2.38 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a slightly wider loss of 25 cents per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

Sleep Number — The bed manufacturer's stock soared 13% in extended trading after the company released its first-quarter earnings. Sleep Number posted results for earnings and revenue that outpaced analysts' expectations. The company said it had earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $473 million, while analysts estimated earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $433 million, according to Refinitiv. Sleep Number also reported $239 million in cash at the end of the first quarter.

Lam Research — The semiconductor company's stock dipped 2% in extended trading after Lam Research reported third-quarter financial results. The company missed analysts' estimates on revenue, reporting $2.50 billion for the quarter. Wall Street expected revenue of $2.58 billion, according to Refinitiv. However, Lam Research said it had earnings of $3.98 per share that matched the estimates of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Netgear — Shares of the technology company tumbled 11% in extended trading after Netgear released first-quarter earnings. The company withdrew its 2020 financial guidance and declined to provide guidance for the second quarter because of the uncertainty resulting from lockdowns around the world because of the coronavirus. Netgear said it had earnings of 21 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $230 million, while analysts polled by Refintiv expected earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $214 million.

TD Ameritrade — The financial services company saw its stock drop 3% in extended trading after releasing its second-quarter earnings. TD Ameritrade said it had earnings of 86 cents per share excluding some items on revenue of $1.48 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $1.40 billion, according to FactSet.

Xilinx — The tech company's stock fell 6% in extended trading after Xilinx posted its fourth-quarter financial results. The company said it had earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $756 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $753 million, according to Refinitiv.