Trump says he 'totally disagrees' with Georgia Gov. Kemp's decision to reopen businesses in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "totally disagrees" with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's phase 1 plans to reopen tattoo parlors, bars, hair salons and other nonessential businesses this week.

Trump said Kemp's decision violates the phase 1 guidelines the White House announced last week that recommends states wait to ease social distancing restrictions until there's widespread testing and a low level of community transmission. Trump said he respects Kemp's right as a governor to make his own decision.

Kemp is allowing tattoo parlors, spas, hair salons or barbershops, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen this week so long as they, and their patrons, follow physical distancing orders and other guidelines, Kemp announced on Monday.

"Maybe you wait a little bit longer until you get to a phase 2. So do I agree with him? No, but I respect him and I will let him make his decision," Trump said at a White House press conference. "Would I do that? No ... But I'm going to let him make his decision, but I told him, I totally disagree."