Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2.5 million people worldwide and killed at least 178,845, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, WHO officials said partisan politics and lack of global solidarity are helping to fuel the coronavirus pandemic, urging countries to work together as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the world.

"The cracks between people and the cracks between parties is fueling it," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday. "Don't use this virus as an opportunity to fight against each other or score political points. It's dangerous. It's like playing with fire."

Tedros' comment came six days after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will suspend funding to WHO while it reviews the agency's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump criticized the international agency's response to the outbreak, saying "one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision" to oppose travel restrictions.

