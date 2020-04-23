Bill Gates explains what we need to do to stop the coronavirus pandemic and reopen the economy

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates outlined what the world needs to do to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and reopen the economy in a blog post Thursday.
Gates said the world must advance its treatments, vaccines, testing and contact tracing. It also needs to examine its policies for opening up global economies, he said. He compared the pandemic to a war.
"During World War II, an amazing amount of innovation, including radar, reliable torpedoes, and code-breaking, helped end the war faster," Gates said. "This will be the same with the pandemic." Gates has been vocal on the Covid-19 pandemic and has described its spread as a "nightmare scenario."
Since it emerged in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 186,372 according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
