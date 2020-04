Credit Suisse has reported a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit, in new CEO Thomas Gottstein's first earnings report since taking the helm.

However, the Swiss lender has set aside 568 million Swiss francs for potential loan losses, mainly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank reported a net income of 1.31 billion Swiss francs for the three months up to March 31, up from 749 million for the same period last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.