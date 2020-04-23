Have old tax bills with the IRS? Why you should pay them immediately

LaylaBird

The IRS isn't processing paper returns right now as they deal with distributing coronavirus stimulus checks. While that's not an issue for most taxpayers, who currently have until July 15 to turn in their 2019 federal income tax returns and pay any amounts owed, it is a big problem for people who have to file amended returns. These can only be processed on paper. The solution: if you owe something for prior years, pay it now as penalties and interest continue to pile up.

"I envision the paper returns in a mailroom somewhere in a big stack," said April Walker, CPA and lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of CPAs. "The IRS has also said that if you filed the paper return for whatever reason, be it current or amended, don't file another one and don't ask about the status because they won't know," she said. Here's a surprise: Just because the IRS won't process your amended return from 2018 or 2017, it doesn't mean you get a break on the liability you may still owe from that year. "If you have an amended return and you know you owe money but can only file on paper, then the interest is definitely accruing from the time the amended return was due," said Walker.

Interest and penalty accrual

