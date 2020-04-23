NBCUniversal launches a unified shopping cart for ads across television and digital properties

Jeff Shell, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group at NBC Universal Media LLC, speaks during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills , California, U.S., on Wednesday, May 4, 2016.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal on Thursday announced technology that will enable consumers to buy products from branded articles, videos and specially designed television advertisements from retailers, without requiring them to go elsewhere.

The effort represents a modern attempt to bring advertising growth by building on existing broadcast and digital properties, in addition to ramping up its ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

The NBCU Checkout system "grants any business — local or national, newly or originally direct-to-consumer — the ability to set up shop in one place and instantly reach nearly all Americans with a single integration," NBCU executive vice president Josh Feldman and vice president Evan Moore wrote in a blog post.

The launch follows NBCU's introduction last year of ShoppableTV, a means to purchase products shown on television by scanning a QR code with a smartphone. NBCU is waiving technology and cart fees for ShoppableTV and digital branded content for the Checkout push, Feldman and Moore wrote. Ads can also receive additional amplication on social media, they wrote.

NBCU launched an early preview of its streaming service, Peacock, rolling it out first to Comcast Xfinity cable customers.

CNBC's Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

