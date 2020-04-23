Takeaway.com's $7.6 billion takeover of food delivery rival Just Eat approved by UK regulator

An employee makes a pizza next to a Just Eat Plc branded delivery bag in the kitchen of The Fat Pizza takeaway pizza restaurant in Southend-on-Sea, U.K., on Thursday, Dec 19, 2019.

Dutch food delivery firm Takeaway.com's £6.2 billion ($7.6 billion) takeover of British rival Just Eat has been cleared by the U.K.'s competition regulator.

The deal had been thrown into doubt after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced an investigation earlier this year into whether it could cause a "substantial lessening of competition."

Takeaway.com had previously operated its online takeout service in the U.K., but exited the market in 2016. The CMA considered information suggesting Takeaway.com could have re-entered without the Just Eat merger, but on Thursday said it was "satisfied" there was no "material likelihood" of that happening.

"After interrogating how this deal is likely to affect the U.K. market, we are satisfied that there are no competition concerns," Colin Raftery, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said in a statement.

"Millions of people in the U.K. use online food platforms for takeaways and, where a merger could raise competition concerns, we have a duty to rigorously investigate whether customers could lose out," he added.