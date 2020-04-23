Restaurateur Willie Degel says he plans to wait to reopen Georgia location when restrictions lift

Food Network star Willie Degel said Thursday he does not plan to immediately open his restaurant in Georgia when the state's coronavirus-related restrictions on his business are relaxed next week.

"Being that we're more of a middle-serve, finer-dining restaurant, I'm going to wait on the sidelines and see how the customers are reacting," Degel said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

Degel, the owner of Uncle Jack's Meat House in Duluth, Georgia, said the company has conducted outreach to customers through emails and an online poll to gauge their thoughts on reopening.

The majority of people indicated they would be hesitant to dine in right away, he said, though some indicated they'd be willing to order takeout.

About 35% to 40% said they would be ready to eat in with additional space between tables and other extra safety measures in place, Degel said. He said he viewed that level of support, at this point, as a positive sign.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced earlier this week that restrictions on businesses would be lifted on Friday. Tattoo parlors, gyms and hair salons can reopen then, if they adhere to social distancing and sanitary requirements. Starting Monday, restaurants can begin serving restricted dine-in meals and movie theaters can start selling tickets.

Many public health officials have criticized Georgia's moves as being too soon, arguing they could lead to a second wave of Covid-19 infections.