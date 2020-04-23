Watch Leon Cooperman break down energy stocks and the future of capitalism

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Thursday on "Squawk Box" that the stock market is fairly valued and capitalism in the U.S. may be permanently changed, but he is confident about his holdings in the battered energy sector.

The chairman and CEO of the Omega Family Office said that he expected increased government regulation of companies and higher taxes after the pandemic, and that he was "very conservative" about investing at current market levels.