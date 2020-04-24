'It won't be the same': Italy's small stores reopen after virus lockdown, but life has changed

Customers at a bookshop in Rome on the first day of reopening during lockdown, on April 20, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Italy's legion of booksellers, stationers and artisan businesses have started to re-open their doors after a bruising period of lockdown in the country.

There is a sense of both trepidation, and hope, that business can get back to normal.

Nationwide restrictions on public life and businesses have been tough on many small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Italy, many of which are family-owned and passed down the generations, often weathering turbulent periods in the economy.

After Covid-19, business owners know it could take a long time for their businesses, and shopping habits, to get back to normal.

"I'm very happy to re-open the bookshop, even though it will be very difficult," Paola, who co-owns the Open Door bookshop in Rome with her sister Lavinia, said to CNBC just ahead of its re-opening.

"(There are) no people around as the social-distancing measures are having a great impact, especially in small places like ours. For sure, it won't be as it was before Covid. Lockdown has been very tough," Paola said, especially as they had no income while the rent still had to be paid.

Aside from their importance as family enterprises, Italy's SMEs are seen by many as the economic backbone of the country. Italian SMEs generate 66.9% of the overall value added in the Italian "non-financial business economy," exceeding the EU average of 56.4%, according to EU data from last year.

The share of employment generated by SMEs is even larger, at 78.1%, compared to the EU average of 66.6%. Micro firms (which employ up to nine people) are particularly important, providing 44.9% of employment, compared to the EU average of 29.7%.

Italy's SMEs are facing a huge challenge, however, as the country's economy is expected to contract 9.1% in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest forecasts, as the economic impact of the coronavirus takes effect. Italy has been the epicenter of Europe's pandemic, with over 187,000 confirmed cases of the virus, as of Wednesday, and over 25,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.