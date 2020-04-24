Britain's Royal Air Force tests virus-tracing app but privacy concerns remain

Military vehicles cross Westminster Bridge after members of the 101 Logistic Brigade delivered a consignment of medical masks to St Thomas' hospital on March 24, 2020 in London, England.

A Royal Air Force base in North Yorkshire, England, is testing a new contact-tracing app that has been developed by the country's National Health Service (NHS).

The news was first reported by the BBC and confirmed to CNBC by a spokesperson for NHSX, which is responsible for the digital transformation of health and social care in Britain. It's unclear how many RAF personnel are using the app and how long for.

The app, which relies on Bluetooth technology, is designed to alert smartphone owners if they have come into close contact with anyone that shows symptoms of the coronavirus.

When users open the app, they're either told "You're OK right now" or "You need to isolate yourself and stay at home."

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the lockdown won't be lifted until the government has the infrastructure to carry out mass contact-tracing of those who have been infected with the coronavirus.

That infrastructure doesn't just involve an app.

Britain is planning to hire 18,000 people to carry out manual contact-tracing alongside the app. Of those, 3,000 will be clinical personnel, while the others will need to be trained up.

"The more people who sign up for this new app when it goes live, the better informed our response will be and the better we can therefore protect the NHS," Hancock said.

But other countries have had mixed success with contact-tracing.

Accuracy is a big issue as GPS and Bluetooth having limitations in terms of precision.

Privacy and mass surveillance is another major issue, as contact-tracing can potentially enable governments and companies to observe everyone's movements far more than they already do, while also giving them access to sensitive personal medical data.

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and EU privacy law permit tracking for public health reasons, but privacy groups have their reservations.